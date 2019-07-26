Barraclough was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg on Friday.

Barraclough was activated off the injured list and sent to Harrisburg during the All-Star break and returns to the Nationals after allowing two runs over 6.2 frames. The 29-year-old was having the worst year of his major-league career with a 6.39 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 32 outings prior to his demotion.

More News
Our Latest Stories