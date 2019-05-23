Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Stuck with loss
Barraclough (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, getting charged with two runs on a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning while striking out one as the Nationals fell to the Mets.
The right-hander entered the game to begin the eighth inning and protect a one-run lead, but after he gave up a double and a walk to put the tying run in scoring position, Barraclough gave way to closer Sean Doolittle, who promptly fell apart and allowed both inherited runners to score -- plus four more. Barraclough now has a 5.40 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB through 18.1 innings, but despite his weak numbers he'll likely remain in a setup role for now given the Nats' lack of better options.
