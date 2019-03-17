Nationals' Kyle Barraclough: Stumbles against Cards
Barraclough gave up two solo home runs and walked a batter in 0.2 innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
While Sean Doolittle's meltdown later in the game drew most of the attention, Barraclough's own struggles set the stage for it. The right-hander had been cruising this spring before this outing, posting a 0.00 ERA and 5:2 K:BB through his first six innings, and if Saturday's usage is any indication, he'll begin the regular season as the Nats' seventh-inning set-up man ahead of Trevor Rosenthal and Sean Doolittle, a role that could make Barraclough a valuable source of holds.
