Barraclough (forearm) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Barraclough has been on the shelf since June 16 with radial nerve irritation in his right forearm. Wednesday's mound session is a step in the right direction for the right-hander, though he's slated to report to the Nationals' spring training facilities following Thursday's series finale in Miami to continue rehabbing, suggesting a return isn't imminent.

