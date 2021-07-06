Finnegan (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The right-hander threw a simulated game over the weekend, so he'll make his return from the injured list without heading to the minors for a rehab assignment. Finnegan has seven holds with a 3.86 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 36:17 K:BB across 30.1 innings this season.
