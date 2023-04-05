Finnegan (0-1) blew the save and took the loss Tuesday, recording only one out and surrendering five runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk as the Nationals fell 10-6 to the Rays.

Called upon to protect a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth inning, Finnegan instead got taken deep by Luke Raley, Josh Lowe and Yandy Diaz to get tagged with his first blown save of the season. Manager Dave Martinez had already suggested this spring Finnegan might not get every save chance for the Nats, but it'll probably take a couple more disasters before he's out of the closer mix for good. Hunter Harvey and Carl Edwards figure to be the most likely alternatives in the ninth.