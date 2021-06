Finnegan (2-1) allowed five runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out one in a third of an inning to take the loss against the Phillies on Sunday.

Finnegan was brought on in the fourth inning of Sunday's game, but he struggled to hold the Phillies in check and was charged with his first loss of the season as a result. Although the right-hander struggled against Philadelphia, he's posted a 4.13 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in 24 innings across 26 relief appearances this year.