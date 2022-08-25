Finnegan (5-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the Mariners, giving up a hit and a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out one.

Entering a 1-1 game with two outs in the eighth inning, the right-hander got Mitch Haniger to fly out to end the frame then reaped the rewards as the Nationals scored twice in the top of the ninth. Finnegan has a win or a save in six of his last seven appearances, and Washington's closer now sports a 3.18 ERA and 52:18 K:BB through 51 innings on the year.