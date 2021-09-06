Finnegan (5-6) picked up the win Monday, giving up one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings in a 4-3 victory over the Mets. He struck out two.

With the Nats down 3-2, Finnegan entered in the eighth inning and kept his team in the game until Washington rallied in the ninth off Edwin Diaz. Finnegan worked both ends of Saturday's doubleheader as well and has tossed four innings over the last three days, so look for him to be unavailable Tuesday if the Nats manage to create a save situation.