Finnegan struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday during a 3-2 loss to the Marlins.

The 28-year-old rookie, signed out of the Oakland system in the offseason, has been a find for the Nats. Finnegan has a 0.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB through nine innings to begin his career, and while he started out in a low-leverage role, he's quickly become a key part of manager Dave Martinez's bullpen, picking up his first career hold Tuesday.