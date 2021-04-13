Finnegan (1-0) earned the win off the bullpen Monday against the Cardinals. He gave up one run on one hit while striking out two across 1.1 innings.

Finnegan recorded the final out of the fifth inning and pitched the sixth while limiting the damage to just one run -- a two-out solo shot from Yadier Molina, who has been one of the best hitters in the National League in the first few days of the season. Finnegan has allowed just two earned runs on 3.1 innings across four appearances this season, fanning five and walking just one.