Finnegan (4-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Yankees after pitching a scoreless inning in relief.
Finnegan entered the game in the seventh inning and was both effective and dominant, needing just seven pitches (six strikes) to retire the side even though he didn't record a single strikeout. The right-hander bounced back from an ugly outing against the Padres last week, but it's worth noting he has six scoreless appearances over his last seven trips to the mound. He owns a 3.82 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP across 35.1 innings on the season.
