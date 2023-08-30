Finnegan gave up one run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning Tuesday to record his 25th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

The right-hander loaded the bases with nobody out to begin the ninth, but Finnegan kept his focus and the only run he gave up came on a Vladimir Guerrero grounder. He's converted 14 straight save chances since July 17, and while Hunter Harvey is healthy again and on hand to share the high-leverage load, Finnegan remains manager Dave Martinez's top choice to close out games.