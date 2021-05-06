Finnegan struck out the side on only nine pitches in the sixth inning of Wednesday's loss to Atlanta.

Replacing Erick Fedde with the Nats down 5-1, Finnegan got Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson swinging before William Contreras looked at a called strike three. Per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com, it's the fifth immaculate inning in Nationals history, with the right-hander joining Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer (who did it twice) and Jordan Zimmermann in a fairly exclusive club. Finnegan has had a solid start to the season with a 3.55 ERA and 17:5 K:BB through 12.2 innings, but his low-leverage role limits his fantasy value as he has only one win and one hold through 13 appearances.