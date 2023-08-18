Finnegan picked up the save Thursday against Boston, allowing two hits while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Finnegan found himself in trouble after entering the game with a three-run lead in the ninth, surrendering a single and a double in the first two at-bats. However, the veteran reliever was able to work his way out of the jam, retiring the next three batters in order on a total of just seven pitches to record his 19th save. Finnegan has not allowed a run since July 14 against the Cardinals, converting all eight of his save opportunities since then.