Finnegan was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Finnegan last pitched Sunday, striking out one in a perfect inning. It's not clear when or how he strained his hamstring but the issue is serious enough to require an IL stint. The right-hander will be eligible to be activated July 1, though his hamstring could very well require a longer period to heal. Max Scherzer (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his Tuesday start in a corresponding roster move.