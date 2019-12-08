Play

Finnegan signed a major-league deal with the Nationals on Sunday.

Finnegan spent the entirety of his minor-league career with the Athletics, splitting the last three seasons between Double-A and Triple-A. The 28-year-old posted a 2.31 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 72:19 K:BB with 14 saves in 16 chances over 50.2 innings between the two levels in 2019. Finnegan is still looking to make his major-league debut after switching from a starter to a reliever in 2016.

More News
Our Latest Stories