Finnegan was named an All-Star Monday and will join the National League team for Tuesday's All-Star game.

Finnegan wasn't initially listed as an All-Star, but he'll wind up receiving the honors and joining the NL team ahead of Tuesday's game in place of Ryan Helsley. The 32-year-old has the third most saves in baseball (25) and has recorded a 2.45 ERA across 40.1 innings pitched. It's Finnegan's first All-Star selection.