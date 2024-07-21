Finnegan earned a save against the Reds on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Finnegan earned a save in Washington's first game of the second half Friday, and he was back on the mound one day later to close things out again. The right-hander did so without much stress, retiring the side in order on 15 pitches. Finnegan is up to 27 saves on the campaign, third-most in the majors and one short of the career-high mark he established last season.