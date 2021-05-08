Finnegan (2-0) allowed no hits and one walk while striking out one in a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win against the Yankees on Friday.

Finnegan tossed an immaculate inning Wednesday, and he was brought on during a 3-3 matchup Friday. He didn't allow any runs and was able to pick up his second win of the season since the Nationals scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning. Finnegan has posted a 3.29 ERA and 18:6 K:BB in 13.2 innings this year, but his fantasy value is limited by his low-leverage role.