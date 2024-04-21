Finnegan (1-2) picked up the win Saturday, working a scoreless 10th inning in a 5-4 victory over the Astros.

The right-hander needed only seven pitches (five strikes) to get through the top of the 10th, and he got a little help from his defense as Lane Thomas sprinted to catch a foul ball off Alex Bregman's bat and then threw out Jose Altuve trying to tag up and score. Finnegan carries a 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB through 9.1 innings, and he remains tied with Ryan Helsley for the NL lead in saves with seven.