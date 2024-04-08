Finnegan earned the save Sunday against Philadelphia, allowing no hits and one walk over a scoreless inning while striking out one.

Finnegan took another step away from his March 31 blown save, registering a second consecutive scoreless and hitless outing en route to his third save of 2024. With the Nationals still in the basement of the National League, Finnegan likely won't have much room to grow from his 28-save total in 2023.