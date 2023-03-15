Finnegan was told early in the spring by manager Dave Martinez that he could be used in more of a fireman role rather than being limited to the ninth inning, Bobby Blanco of MASN reports.

"I talked to [Finnegan] already and I told him, 'Hey, look, there's gonna be days where you close. There's gonna be days where I feel like the eighth inning is where we need you the most,'" Martinez said in early March. "His response was, 'Hey, whenever you need me, I'll be ready.' I love that about him." Finnegan has collected 11 saves in each of the last two seasons and remains the most likely Washington reliever to crack double digits in 2023, but other options like Alex Colome, Hunter Harvey, Carl Edwards, Sean Doolittle (elbow) and Mason Thompson could also find themselves in the closer mix depending on matchups and performance.