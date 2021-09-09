Finnegan allowed one hit with a pair of strikeouts to earn his eighth save of the season Wednesday against Atlanta.

Finnegan, the sixth and final reliever utilized by the Nationals after starter Sean Nolin was ejected in the first inning, stranded a two-out single by Jorge Soler to convert his fifth straight save chance. The 30-year-old Finnegan boasts a 2.73 ERA in 56 innings this season despite allowing 51 hits and 28 walks.