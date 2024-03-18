Finnegan has been unavailable lately due to back tightness but will throw a bullpen session Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Assuming he comes out of Monday's session with no issues, Finnegan will pitch in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. The right-hander is at the top of the Nationals' bullpen hierarchy but could face some competition for saves from Hunter Harvey.
