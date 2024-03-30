Finnegan allowed one walk and struck out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning against the Reds on Saturday en route to his first save of the season.

Finnegan faced a late challenge to his Opening Day availability in the form of back tightness, and he just so happened to take a comebacker off his ankle in his return to Grapefruit League action March 21. Despite those setbacks, Finnegan managed to start the season on time and he now has his first save of the new campaign. Hunter Harvey allowed two runs in the eighth inning but was credited with the win after Alexis Diaz squandered the lead for Cincinnati in the top of the ninth.