Finnegan picked up his 28th save of the year in a 10-9 win over Atlanta on Sunday. He allowed one run on two hits and struck out one over an inning.

Finnegan was spotted a two-run lead after the Nationals were able to climb ahead in the top of the ninth. He allowed a solo home run to Marcell Ozuna and Michael Harris followed up with a double, but Finnegan was able to retire the next two batters to put a cap on the season with a win. The 31-year-old finishes 2023 with a 3.76 ERA and 63:24 K:BB in 69.1 innings and should be the frontrunner to close again for the Nationals next year as long as he isn't traded.