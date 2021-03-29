site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-kyle-finnegan-set-for-middle-relief-role | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Set for middle relief role
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 29, 2021
at
12:31 pm ET 1 min read
Finnegan is on track to break camp in the Nationals' bullpen.
The right-hander has a superficially shaky 6.75 ERA this spring and has served up three homers, but his 8:1 K:BB in eight innings is strong. Finnegan is coming off a solid big-league debut in 2020 and should fill a middle-relief role for the Nats.
More News
08/22/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
05/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/26/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/22/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/08/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read