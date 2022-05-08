Finnegan (finger) appeared in relief in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Rockies, striking out two over a 19-pitch inning while allowing one earned run on two hits.

The appearance was Finnegan's first since he suffered a cut on one of his fingers in a May 1 outing against the Giants. Assuming Finnegan felt fine coming out of Thursday's appearance, he'll be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale with the Angels.