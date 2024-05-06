Finnegan walked one batter during one scoreless inning to pick up the save Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Finnegan has not allowed an earned run over his last 13 appearances and converted his 10th straight save opportunity for the surprising Nationals, who moved to .500 on the season with the win. Finnegan now carries a 1.88 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with his 11 total saves matching Clay Holmes and Ryan Helsley for the major league lead in that department.