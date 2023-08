Finnegan struck out one batter in a perfect inning and earned a save over the Brewers on Monday.

Finnegan tossed 11 of 15 pitches for strikes and had no issue finishing off the 5-3 win Monday. He's allowed just two hits during his 5.2-inning scoreless streak. While he's converted just 15 of his 22 save chances this season, Finnegan's season ERA sits at a solid 3.00 with a 43:14 K:BB through 45 innings.