Finnegan (hamstring) is expected to throw a bullpen session Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Finnegan is "getting really close" to a return from the injured list. While the right-hander could require a rehab assignment before he returns to the major-league bullpen, he'll throw at least one more bullpen before the team determines the next step in his recovery process.
