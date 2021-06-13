Finnegan (2-2) took the 2-1 loss in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader with San Francisco, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while only recording one out.

Finnegan was called upon to pitch the eighth inning of a 0-0 tie and proceeded to allow two hits and a walk while only recording one out to take the loss. He had pitched a clean inning in Game 1 of the doubleheader while throwing 16 pitches which could've contributed to the poor showing in Game 2, though Finnegan hadn't pitched since Wednesday. He now owns a 4.05 ERA pitching in mostly low-leverage situations.