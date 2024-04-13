Finnegan (0-2) took the loss Friday, giving up an unearned run on a hit and a walk in the 10th inning against the A's. He struck out one.

The right-hander couldn't prevent the phantom runner from crossing the plate, even after intentionally walking Shea Langeliers to lead off the 10th and set up a potential double play. Finnegan has been shaky to start the season, posting a 6.75 ERA and 5:5 K:BB through 5.1 innings, but he's converted four of five save chances and his spot as the Nats' closer doesn't seem to be at risk for now.