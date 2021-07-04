Finnegan (hamstring) threw a simulated game Sunday morning, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Given the righty's fairly brief absence, it's possible the simulated game may deem a rehab assignment unnecessary, in which case Finnegan would be no more than a couple days from returning. There's been no indication from the Nationals, however, of whether he'll head to Triple-A Rochester for some additional work.
More News
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Slated for another bullpen•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Zeroing in on return•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Heads to IL with hamstring strain•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Surrenders two in loss•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Charged with loss Sunday•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Nabs win Friday•