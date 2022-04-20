Finnegan picked up a hold in both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Diamondbacks.

After walking one and striking out one in a scoreless eighth inning in the matinee, Finnegan worked a perfect eighth in the nightcap while fanning another Arizona batter. The right-hander now has three holds and a win through six appearances to begin the season with a 4.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB through 5.2 innings, and should Tanner Rainey falter as the closer -- something he nearly did in the second game Tuesday, as he loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth before escaping the jam -- Finnegan would likely be the next man up for save chances.