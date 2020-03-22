Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Unimpressive spring
Finnegan had posted a 5.40 ERA and 3:3 K:BB through five innings before spring training was suspended.
The right-hander headed into the spring looking to crack a big-league roster for the first time, but Finnegan has been underwhelming in Grapefruit League action. He put up strong numbers in the high minors in 2019, however, and the 28-year-old remains in the mix for one of the final spots in the bullpen when MLB resumes play.
