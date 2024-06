Finnegan earned the save Friday in a 2-1 win over Atlanta, striking out a pair in a scoreless ninth inning.

Finnegan is now 17-for-19 in save chances this year, tied for fourth-most in the majors. The right-hander's allowed just two earned runs in his last 23 appearances (23.1 innings), lowering his ERA to 1.80 with a 0.92 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB across 25 innings this season.