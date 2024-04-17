Finnegan earned the save in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Dodgers, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Finnegan's now gone seven appearances (6.2 innings) without allowing an earned run. He's up to seven saves on the year, tying Ryan Helsley and Clay Holmes for the league lead. The 32-year-old Finnegan lowered his ERA to 3.24 with a 1.32 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB through his first 8.1 innings this season.