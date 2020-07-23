The Nationals recalled Finnegan from Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday.
Finnegan will be part of the Nationals' expanded 30-man Opening Day roster after he was previously demoted to the minors in March, at which time teams were only allowed to carry 26 men into the opener. Though he'll benefit from the extra roster flexibility, Finnegan likely won't see much use in key spots out of the bullpen right away, given that he has yet to make his MLB debut. The 28-year-old posted a 2.31 ERA and 72:19 K:BB across 50.2 innings between stops at Triple-A Las Vegas and Double-A Midland while he was a member of the Athletics organization in 2019.