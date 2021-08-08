Finnegan earned the save against the Braves on Saturday as the result of pitching a perfect ninth inning.

The right-hander blew his previous save chance in ugly fashion, but he was right back on the bump with Washington protecting a one-run lead in the ninth inning Saturday. Finnegan had no problem taking care of business, retiring the side in order on just 12 pitches. The strong outing should strengthen his stranglehold on the closer job for the Nationals. Finnegan has three saves and one win in addition to the blown save over his past five appearances.