Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Finnegan (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is on "getting really close" to a return from the 10-day injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Finnegan was shut down June 22 with a left hamstring injury, but the fact that he's throwing again a week later suggests that he's dealing with a fairly minor strain. Before activating him from the IL, the Nationals will likely want Finnegan to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment, which he could do this weekend.
