Lobstein signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The veteran southpaw has thrown 128 innings at the big-league level, but the last of those came back in 2016. With a 5.06 ERA in those innings and an unimpressive track record in the minors since then, there's little reason to believe he'll fill an important role in Washington this season.

