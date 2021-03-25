Lobstein signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The veteran southpaw has thrown 128 innings at the big-league level, but the last of those came back in 2016. With a 5.06 ERA in those innings and an unimpressive track record in the minors since then, there's little reason to believe he'll fill an important role in Washington this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kyle Lobstein: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Dodgers' Kyle Lobstein: Links up with Dodgers•
-
Athletics' Kyle Lobstein: Cut from big-league camp•
-
Athletics' Kyle Lobstein: Links up with Athletics•
-
Marlins' Kyle Lobstein: Shifted to minors camp•
-
Marlins' Kyle Lobstein: Signs minor league deal with Marlins•