McGowin recorded his first career save in Wednesday's 14-4 rout of Atlanta, allowing four runs on five hits over three innings while striking out six.

The right-hander was shifted to the bullpen when Anibal Sanchez was re-instated from the IL earlier in the day, and McGowin wasn't exactly entrusted with high-leverage work, taking over from Sanchez with a 14-0 lead in the seventh. He now has a 9.90 ERA and 11:2 K:BB through 10 innings, having served up three homers in that stretch -- including a grand slam to Austin Riley on Wednesday.