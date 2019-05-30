Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Collects three-inning save
McGowin recorded his first career save in Wednesday's 14-4 rout of Atlanta, allowing four runs on five hits over three innings while striking out six.
The right-hander was shifted to the bullpen when Anibal Sanchez was re-instated from the IL earlier in the day, and McGowin wasn't exactly entrusted with high-leverage work, taking over from Sanchez with a 14-0 lead in the seventh. He now has a 9.90 ERA and 11:2 K:BB through 10 innings, having served up three homers in that stretch -- including a grand slam to Austin Riley on Wednesday.
