McGowin was optioned to the alternate training site Saturday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The 29-year-old was recalled ahead of Tuesday's season opener but was demoted Saturday with Patrick Corbin returning from the COVID-19 injured list. McGowin didn't allow a hit and had one strikeout and one walk over 2.1 scoreless frames during his brief time in the majors.
More News
-
Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Moving up to big-league roster•
-
Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Optioned to Triple-A Rochester•
-
Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Joins major-league roster•
-
Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Strong camp so far•
-
Nationals' Kyle McGowin: Recalled from Double-A•