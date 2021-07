McGowin gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief during Friday's loss to the Giants.

The right-hander held down the fort in the sixth inning with the Nats trailing 4-3. McGowin has been struggling lately in a low-leverage role, getting scored upon in three of his prior five appearances, and on the season he has a 4.32 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB through 25 innings with no wins, saves or holds.