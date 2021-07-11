McGowin exited Saturday's game against the Giants after recording just two outs due to general fatigue, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander allowed a solo homer to Brandon Crawford and then exited after getting Joey Bart to line out. The exact details regarding his departure aren't clear, but he'll be further evaluated before Washington likely provides further update later Saturday or early Sunday.
