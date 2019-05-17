McGowin was called up from Triple-A Fresno on Friday.

McGowin makes his first trip to the majors this season and appearing in five games in 2018 and giving up five runs over 7.2 innings. The 27-year-old had a 4.32 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 50:12 K:BB through eight starts with Fresno.

