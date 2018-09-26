McGowin was removed from Wednesday's spot start against the Marlins due to a blister, Jamal Collier of The Washington Post reports.

McGowin fared extremely well during the first start -- and fourth appearance -- in the majors, exiting with four strikeouts and just four baserunners allowed in four innings. The right-hander retired his first 11 batters but was beginning to labor at the time of this issue in the fifth frame. With only a few games left on the schedule, this will most likely be McGowin's final appearance in the 2018 season.