The Nationals will call up McGowin from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Tuesday's season opener versus Atlanta, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

According to general manager Mike Rizzo, the Nationals are expected to be without 11 players Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols, though not all of those individuals were on track to be included on the Opening Day roster. That said, the Nationals will still need to add several players to the 26-man active roster before Tuesday to compensate for the expected absences. McGowin will help restore some depth in the bullpen for Washington, but he likely won't see much high-leverage work while he's up with the big club.